Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

ELEEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ELEEF stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

