Elementeum (ELET) Achieves Market Cap of $195,073.29

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Elementeum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elementeum has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Elementeum has a market cap of $195,073.29 and $103.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00055896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00130505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00159222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,345.62 or 0.99793830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.82 or 0.00998669 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.85 or 0.06802855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elementeum Coin Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com

Elementeum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars.

