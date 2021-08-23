Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

LLY opened at $270.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.43. The company has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

