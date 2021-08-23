Elitium Tops 1-Day Volume of $490,700.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.97 or 0.00008058 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $110.64 million and approximately $490,700.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00015599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.60 or 0.00830160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00103387 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

