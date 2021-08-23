Ellaism (ELLA) Achieves Market Cap of $70,160.26

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $70,160.26 and $31.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.68 or 0.06724657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00136771 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

