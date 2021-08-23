Ellipsis (EPS) Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $236.51 million and $58.59 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.38 or 0.00831739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 424,619,763 coins and its circulating supply is 301,458,081 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.