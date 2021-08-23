EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.26% of EMCOR Group worth $216,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EME stock opened at $120.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

