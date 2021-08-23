Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 107,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 384,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

