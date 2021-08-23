Emercoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50,306.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $50,306.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,932,394 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.