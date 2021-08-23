Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $32,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,735. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

