Emirex Token (EMRX) Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Emirex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001380 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Emirex Token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Emirex Token has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and $926,367.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00057587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00812989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00102738 BTC.

Emirex Token Coin Profile

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

