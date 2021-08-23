Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.12 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $175,052.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00129161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00159030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,057.25 or 1.00490990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.79 or 0.00993311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.09 or 0.06681211 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

