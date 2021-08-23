Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 37,692 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $25,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.