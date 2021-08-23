Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Encompass Health worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.12. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

