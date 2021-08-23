Enecuum (ENQ) Price Hits $0.0958 on Major Exchanges

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0958 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $18.28 million and $459,421.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.31 or 0.00819546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00103264 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,030,136 coins and its circulating supply is 190,780,130 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

