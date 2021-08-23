Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.89.

NYSE:ENR opened at $39.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83. Energizer has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 307.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

