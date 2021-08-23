Energy Web Token Hits One Day Volume of $5.72 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $426.06 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.17 or 0.00028527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00133886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00161374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,628.40 or 0.99893269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $505.03 or 0.01016544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.89 or 0.06720607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

