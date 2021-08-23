EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of EnerSys worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EnerSys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

ENS opened at $85.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

