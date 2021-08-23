Eneti Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eneti in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Eneti alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NETI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

NETI stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Eneti has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.