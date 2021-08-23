Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.35 or 0.00564892 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003341 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.36 or 0.01184717 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.