EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.50% from the company’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.05.

NYSE EOG opened at $64.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,417,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

