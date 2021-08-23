Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Up 8.2%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.48. 10,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 775,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOSE. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

