EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $40,033.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00129161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00159030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,057.25 or 1.00490990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.79 or 0.00993311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.09 or 0.06681211 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars.

