EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $635.25

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $635.25 and last traded at $635.25, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $619.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,331 shares of company stock worth $15,769,314. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

