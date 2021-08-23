EpiK Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $52.45 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $52.45 million and $2.06 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00130903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00159807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,283.95 or 0.99705583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.74 or 0.01006968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.36 or 0.06794239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

