Equal Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $68,647.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Equal has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.30 or 0.00828740 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

