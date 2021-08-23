Equalizer Reaches Market Cap of $10.73 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and $1.01 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00130200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00159127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,204.61 or 0.99916887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.68 or 0.01004522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.58 or 0.06818047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

