Equinox Gold (EQX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: EQX):

8/10/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Equinox Gold was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $48,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $70,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

