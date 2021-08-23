Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.47.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,593,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

