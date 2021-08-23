Equitable Trust Co. Buys 142,646 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,646 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $10,729,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 234.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 39,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $9,154,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.28. 6,164,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.