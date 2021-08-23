Equitable Trust Co. Buys 245,001 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,001 shares during the period. Sotera Health accounts for 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Sotera Health worth $19,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

Shares of SHC stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $23.86. 386,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,672. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

