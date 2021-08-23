Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 814,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,489,000. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF accounts for 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 3.94% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

Shares of INFL stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $29.80. 372,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,095. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $30.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



