Equitable Trust Co. Buys Shares of 662,309 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 662,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,301,000. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.14% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,537,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,864,000 after buying an additional 66,511 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,696,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,424,000 after buying an additional 646,081 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,637,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,213,000 after buying an additional 752,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,713,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,707,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

