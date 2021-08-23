Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.02 on Monday, hitting $361.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,471. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

