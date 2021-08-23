Equitable Trust Co. Has $17.44 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,775 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $656.86. 1,651,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,590. The company has a market cap of $312.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $658.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $605.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

