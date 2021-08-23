Equitable Trust Co. Has $20.20 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $117.87. 2,883,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,432. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

