Equitable Trust Co. Has $28.38 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 51.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,465,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

