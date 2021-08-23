Equitable Trust Co. Has $6.12 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,610. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

