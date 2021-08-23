Equitable Trust Co. Has $64.56 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.21% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $64,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

IXUS stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 43,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,476. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.98.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.