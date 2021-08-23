Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises approximately 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $22,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,247,000 after acquiring an additional 113,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $2,604,977. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $321.23. 633,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,355. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $203.49 and a 12-month high of $326.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.