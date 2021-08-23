Equitable Trust Co. Invests $4.87 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $626.63. 362,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,913. The business’s 50-day moving average is $550.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.67 and a 12 month high of $642.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,331 shares of company stock worth $15,769,314. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

