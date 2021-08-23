Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $21,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,679,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.48. 6,569,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,277,435. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.70.

