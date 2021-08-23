Equitable Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $373.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,951,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,870,395. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $373.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

