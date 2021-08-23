Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $162,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.4% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.91. 21,585,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,946,965. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $232.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

