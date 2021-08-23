Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,740 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after purchasing an additional 664,240 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,378. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.97. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.