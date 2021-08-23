Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,227 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $363.35. 10,929,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,919,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.