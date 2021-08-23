Equitable Trust Co. Sells 3,252 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.98. 5,504,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,727,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $325.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

