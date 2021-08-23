Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NVIDIA Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

NVIDIA stock opened at $208.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $518.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

