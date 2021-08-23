Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Landstar System, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $9.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.95.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Shares of LSTR opened at $157.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Landstar System by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $1,540,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $52,026,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.