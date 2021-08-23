Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $161.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $93,522,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.